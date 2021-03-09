Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has originated $354 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 258-unit Groves at Piney Orchard apartment property in Odenton, Md The 12-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Dolben Co of...
Dasmen Residential has paid $102 million for a portfolio of five apartment properties with 1,011 units in Tampa, Fla, and Orlando, Fla The Ramsey, NJ, investor funded its purchase with a $764 million Freddie Mac loan and $329 million of equity, $15...
South Florida Business Journal Associated Bank has provided $2816 million of construction financing for the development of an industrial project in Kendall, Fla The loan comes with a three-year term Ryan Cos of Minneapolis is developing the property...
Bldup East Boston Savings Bank has provided $47 million of financing against the 135-unit apartment project at 2 H St in Boston N&P Associates of Newton, Mass, is developing the three-story property, which will include 1,600 square feet of...
Commercial Observer Jennison Associates has signed a 15-year lease for 120,809 square feet at Park Avenue Plaza, a 15 million-sf office building in Manhattan The asset-management firm will occupy floors 24 through 27 at the property, at 55 East 52nd...
Advanced Real Estate Services Inc has paid $575 million, or $500,000/unit, for Axis 2300, a 115-unit apartment property in Irvine, Calif The Irvine company purchased the complex from Essex Property Trust of San Mateo, Calif, in a deal brokered by...
Orlando Business Journal A foreclosure suit has been filed against the owner of the 297-room Marriott Downtown Orlando hotel in that Florida city An entity affiliated with United Capital Corp of Great Neck, NY, owns the property, at 400 West...
Benefit Street Partners has provided $54 million of financing against 1660 Linc, a 298,888-square-foot office building in the Uptown neighborhood of Denver The New York alternative lender provided a four-year loan that can be extended by a year,...
Alliant Credit Union last year had its most-active year ever in the commercial mortgage-funding business, originating more than $400 million of loans, up from the $350 million it had funded in 2019 It is aiming to increase volume by 50 percent this...