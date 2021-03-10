Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal A foreclosure suit has been filed against the owner of the 297-room Marriott Downtown Orlando hotel in that Florida city An entity affiliated with United Capital Corp of Great Neck, NY, owns the property, at 400 West...
The lender, which had provided $85 million of mezzanine debt against the equity in the seven select-service hotels, has taken over the properties They previously were owned by a venture of Hersha Hospitality Trust and Cindat Capital Management The...
McKinley Mall, an 846,847-square-foot enclosed shopping mall in Buffalo, NY, is being offered for sale by Rialto Capital Advisors, which is managing a $326 million mortgage against it Three of the property's four anchor spaces are...
The CMBS market appears to be continuing to stabilize following the coronavirus-induced trough as the volume of loans in special servicing declined by another 1 percent last month, to $5196 billion, according to Trepp LLC February marks the fifth...
The volume of delinquent CMBS loans declined by a whopping $43 billion last month, to $3676 billion, according to Trepp LLC That brings the volume of loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments to its lowest level in 10 months But $124...
Seven shopping malls owned by Simon Property Group have seen their appraised values sharply reduced in recent months, most to levels less than what is owed against them The properties are encumbered by a total of $6682 million of CMBS debt Simon has...
Ladder Capital Corp, which like other mortgage REITs was hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, prompting it to sharply reduce its lending activity, has started lending once again The company has nearly $300 million of fixed- and floating-rate loans...
Orlando Business Journal A foreclosure suit has been filed against the owner of the Florida Hotel & Conference Center in Orlando, Fla Tantallon Orlando LLC owns the 511-room property, at 1500 Sand Lake Road, which serves as collateral for $40...
Dallas Morning News Harwood Center, a 723,963-square-foot office property in Dallas, is scheduled to be sold at a March 2 foreclosure auction Fortis Property Group of New York previously had owned the 36-story building, at 1999 Bryan St, which...