Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Globe V10 Development is planning to build the 366-unit Sky Everett apartment property in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The 21-story building, at 114 Spring St, will include a 6,000-square-foot bar and restaurant The developer is looking...
Rentvcom ARKA Properties Group Inc has paid $1925 million, or $24743/sf, for a 77,800-square-foot industrial park at 14723-14825 Oxnard St in Van Nuys, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, investor purchased the property from Rexford Industrial Realty...
Dasmen Residential has paid $102 million for a portfolio of five apartment properties with 1,011 units in Tampa, Fla, and Orlando, Fla The Ramsey, NJ, investor funded its purchase with a $764 million Freddie Mac loan and $329 million of equity, $15...
Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of Crocker Partners has agreed to pay $2195 million, or about $27074/sf, for a portfolio of three office buildings in Atlanta’s Dunwoody area Franklin Street Properties Corp sold the portfolio, which...
Bldup East Boston Savings Bank has provided $47 million of financing against the 135-unit apartment project at 2 H St in Boston N&P Associates of Newton, Mass, is developing the three-story property, which will include 1,600 square feet of...
The Real Deal Ladder Capital has provided $509 million of financing against a pair of office buildings at 28 West 36th St and 32 West 39th St in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, R&B Realty Group, to stave off foreclosure...
Commercial Observer Jennison Associates has signed a 15-year lease for 120,809 square feet at Park Avenue Plaza, a 15 million-sf office building in Manhattan The asset-management firm will occupy floors 24 through 27 at the property, at 55 East 52nd...
Advanced Real Estate Services Inc has paid $575 million, or $500,000/unit, for Axis 2300, a 115-unit apartment property in Irvine, Calif The Irvine company purchased the complex from Essex Property Trust of San Mateo, Calif, in a deal brokered by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR & Co is said to be the buyer of Exchange on 16th, a 750,000-square-foot office building in San Francisco that Kilroy Realty Corp has agreed to sell for $108 billion, or $1,440/sf The private-equity...