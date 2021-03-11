Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is that Amazoncom Inc has plans for a 183,000-square-foot industrial building near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Plans have been filed to develop the property on a 504-acre site at 4226 Beam Road A...
Triad Business Journal Upland Development Co LLC has recently purchased a 136-acre development site in Winston-Salem, NC, for a planned 110,000-square-foot industrial project The property is being built on a speculative basis, at 475 Enterprise...
Pacific Development Partners has paid $117 million, or $329,577/unit, for the newly built Montreux, a 355-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Los Angeles investment and development company purchased the complex from the Statesman Group of...
South Florida Business Journal The developer of the 84-unit One Thousand Museum luxury condominium complex in Miami has been hit with an $827 million foreclosure suit The suit was filed by Motcomb Estates against a venture led by developer Gilberto...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pantzer Properties Inc has paid $845 million, or about $352,083/unit, for the 240-unit Alexan apartment property in Wrentham, Mass, about 35 miles south of Boston The New York multifamily specialist...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on Cypress Pointe Distribution Center, a 153,496-square-foot warehouse property in Pompano Beach, Fla A venture of Blackstone Group and Foundry Commercial is building the industrial property, on a...
Commercial Observer Paceline Equity Partners has acquired the 6,000-square-foot retail condominium at 106 Spring St in Manhattan The Dallas private-equity firm bought the space via a foreclose auction that was conducted under the Uniform Commercial...
Rentvcom ARKA Properties Group Inc has paid $1925 million, or $24743/sf, for a 77,800-square-foot industrial park at 14723-14825 Oxnard St in Van Nuys, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, investor purchased the property from Rexford Industrial Realty...
Dasmen Residential has paid $102 million for a portfolio of five apartment properties with 1,011 units in Tampa, Fla, and Orlando, Fla The Ramsey, NJ, investor funded its purchase with a $764 million Freddie Mac loan and $329 million of equity, $15...