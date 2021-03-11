Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Woodspear Properties has paid $298 million, or $256,897/unit, for Fox Run Lofts, a 116-unit apartment property in Englewood, Colo, about 20 miles southeast of Denver The San Marcos, Calif, real estate...
Crain’s New York Business Triple Five Group is in jeopardy of losing a 49 percent stake in a pair of North American malls, one of which is the famed Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn The Edmonton, Alberta, company had used that stake in the...
South Florida Business Journal The developer of the 84-unit One Thousand Museum luxury condominium complex in Miami has been hit with an $827 million foreclosure suit The suit was filed by Motcomb Estates against a venture led by developer Gilberto...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has originated $354 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 258-unit Groves at Piney Orchard apartment property in Odenton, Md The 12-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Dolben Co of...
Dasmen Residential has paid $102 million for a portfolio of five apartment properties with 1,011 units in Tampa, Fla, and Orlando, Fla The Ramsey, NJ, investor funded its purchase with a $764 million Freddie Mac loan and $329 million of equity, $15...
South Florida Business Journal Associated Bank has provided $2816 million of construction financing for the development of an industrial project in Kendall, Fla The loan comes with a three-year term Ryan Cos of Minneapolis is developing the property...
Bldup East Boston Savings Bank has provided $47 million of financing against the 135-unit apartment project at 2 H St in Boston N&P Associates of Newton, Mass, is developing the three-story property, which will include 1,600 square feet of...
The Real Deal Ladder Capital has provided $509 million of financing against a pair of office buildings at 28 West 36th St and 32 West 39th St in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, R&B Realty Group, to stave off foreclosure...
Advanced Real Estate Services Inc has paid $575 million, or $500,000/unit, for Axis 2300, a 115-unit apartment property in Irvine, Calif The Irvine company purchased the complex from Essex Property Trust of San Mateo, Calif, in a deal brokered by...