Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Triple Five Group is in jeopardy of losing a 49 percent stake in a pair of North American malls, one of which is the famed Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn The Edmonton, Alberta, company had used that stake in the...
Commercial Observer Bank Leumi has provided $140 million of construction financing for a 234-unit apartment project in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the developer, a venture of Rabsky Group and Spencer Equity Group, to retire $91 million of debt...
Crain’s Chicago Business Amita Health is offering for sublease its entire 223,000-square-foot headquarters at 2601 Navistar Drive in Lisle, Ill, about 28 miles west of Chicago The healthcare company occupies seven floors across three buildings...
REBusiness Online Visual Pak Cos has signed a lease to fully occupy a 472,176-square-foot industrial building in the Bristol Highlands Commerce Center in Bristol, Wis The contract packaging and logistics company was represented in the deal by CBRE,...
Commercial Observer Paceline Equity Partners has acquired the 6,000-square-foot retail condominium at 106 Spring St in Manhattan The Dallas private-equity firm bought the space via a foreclose auction that was conducted under the Uniform Commercial...
Boston Globe V10 Development is planning to build the 366-unit Sky Everett apartment property in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The 21-story building, at 114 Spring St, will include a 6,000-square-foot bar and restaurant The developer is looking...
Bldup East Boston Savings Bank has provided $47 million of financing against the 135-unit apartment project at 2 H St in Boston N&P Associates of Newton, Mass, is developing the three-story property, which will include 1,600 square feet of...
The Real Deal Ladder Capital has provided $509 million of financing against a pair of office buildings at 28 West 36th St and 32 West 39th St in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, R&B Realty Group, to stave off foreclosure...
Commercial Observer Jennison Associates has signed a 15-year lease for 120,809 square feet at Park Avenue Plaza, a 15 million-sf office building in Manhattan The asset-management firm will occupy floors 24 through 27 at the property, at 55 East 52nd...