San Antonio Business Journal Exeter Property Group has bought a two-building industrial property at 1727 Cornerway Blvd in San Antonio’s Northeast Side area An affiliate of Soto-Fis Investments LLC of San Antonio sold the 280,653-square-foot...
KKR & Co has acquired Park 12 Hundred, a 290,000-square-foot industrial property in Westminster, Colo The New York investment firm paid $5025 million, or about $17328, according to a report from CoStar Group It bought the complex, at 11647-11703...
AZ Big Media Related Group has broken ground on Town Deer Valley, a 388-unit luxury apartment property in Phoenix The Miami developer expects the project’s first units to be ready in the second quarter of next year Town Deer Valley, at 24032...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Woodspear Properties has paid $298 million, or $256,897/unit, for Fox Run Lofts, a 116-unit apartment property in Englewood, Colo, about 20 miles southeast of Denver The San Marcos, Calif, real estate...
San Francisco Business Times Pacific Gas and Electric Co is in the market to sell its 14 million-square-foot headquarters in downtown San Francisco The energy company has hired CBRE to market the property, which is expected to fetch around $800...
Triad Business Journal An affiliate of NFI Industries has bought a former Kmart distribution center in Greensboro, NC, for $74 million, or about $4774/sf The Camden, NJ, company bought the 155-square-foot industrial facility, which sits on 94 acres...
Pacific Development Partners has paid $117 million, or $329,577/unit, for the newly built Montreux, a 355-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Los Angeles investment and development company purchased the complex from the Statesman Group of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pantzer Properties Inc has paid $845 million, or about $352,083/unit, for the 240-unit Alexan apartment property in Wrentham, Mass, about 35 miles south of Boston The New York multifamily specialist...
Commercial Observer Paceline Equity Partners has acquired the 6,000-square-foot retail condominium at 106 Spring St in Manhattan The Dallas private-equity firm bought the space via a foreclose auction that was conducted under the Uniform Commercial...