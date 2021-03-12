Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of GHC Housing Partners has paid $2653 million, or $167,911/unit, for Elements at Sloane Lake, a 158-unit apartment property in Denver The Los Angeles company purchased the complex from the Foundation for...
San Antonio Business Journal Exeter Property Group has bought a two-building industrial property at 1727 Cornerway Blvd in San Antonio’s Northeast Side area An affiliate of Soto-Fis Investments LLC of San Antonio sold the 280,653-square-foot...
KKR & Co has acquired Park 12 Hundred, a 290,000-square-foot industrial property in Westminster, Colo The New York investment firm paid $5025 million, or about $17328, according to a report from CoStar Group It bought the complex, at 11647-11703...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Woodspear Properties has paid $298 million, or $256,897/unit, for Fox Run Lofts, a 116-unit apartment property in Englewood, Colo, about 20 miles southeast of Denver The San Marcos, Calif, real estate...
Crain’s New York Business Triple Five Group is in jeopardy of losing a 49 percent stake in a pair of North American malls, one of which is the famed Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn The Edmonton, Alberta, company had used that stake in the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Amita Health is offering for sublease its entire 223,000-square-foot headquarters at 2601 Navistar Drive in Lisle, Ill, about 28 miles west of Chicago The healthcare company occupies seven floors across three buildings...
Triad Business Journal An affiliate of NFI Industries has bought a former Kmart distribution center in Greensboro, NC, for $74 million, or about $4774/sf The Camden, NJ, company bought the 155-square-foot industrial facility, which sits on 94 acres...
Pacific Development Partners has paid $117 million, or $329,577/unit, for the newly built Montreux, a 355-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Los Angeles investment and development company purchased the complex from the Statesman Group of...
REBusiness Online Visual Pak Cos has signed a lease to fully occupy a 472,176-square-foot industrial building in the Bristol Highlands Commerce Center in Bristol, Wis The contract packaging and logistics company was represented in the deal by CBRE,...