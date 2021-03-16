Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AB Asset Management has paid $31 million, or $221,429/room, for the 140-room Residence Inn hotel in Miami The Miami Beach, Fla, real estate investment firm bought the property from Hersha Hospitality Trust,...
Washington Business Journal Amazon Data Services Inc has paid $28 million, or about $25225/sf, for the 111,000-square-foot Belvoir Corporate Campus in Springfield, Va The data-center affiliate of Amazoncom Inc bought the two-building office complex...
Washington Business Journal MetLife Investment Management has taken control of 1350 I St, a 381,074-square-foot office building in Washington, DC The Hanover, NJ, company submitted a winning bid of $1205 million, or $31621/sf, at a recent...
Apartment Ventures NNC has paid $645 million, or $290,540/unit, for the 222-unit Village at Aspen Place apartment property in Flagstaff, Ariz The Cypress, Calif, investment firm purchased the complex from an affiliate of VanTrust Real Estate LLC,...
PCCP LLC and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System have formed a venture that will acquire and develop single-family rental properties across the United States The two already have invested more than $240 million in single-family...
Crain’s New York Business Life Storage has paid $364 million for the self-storage facility at 134-31 Montauk St in Queens, NY The Buffalo, NY, REIT bought the property from SNL Development Group of New Hyde Park, NY, which had purchased the...
Crain’s New York Business EJS Development has paid $324 million for three apartment buildings with a combined 43 units that sit next to each other in Manhattan The New York company paid $136 million, or $680,000/unit, for the 20-unit building...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of CAF Capital Partners and Trinity Private Equity Group has sold the 360-unit Overlook at Stone Oak Park apartment complex in San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus &...
EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $6645 million, or $15710/sf, for Tower Business Center, a 422,961-square-foot warehouse distribution center in Aurora, Colo The Denver investment firm purchased the industrial property from its developer, a...