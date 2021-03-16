Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Life Storage has paid $364 million for the self-storage facility at 134-31 Montauk St in Queens, NY The Buffalo, NY, REIT bought the property from SNL Development Group of New Hyde Park, NY, which had purchased the...
Crain’s New York Business EJS Development has paid $324 million for three apartment buildings with a combined 43 units that sit next to each other in Manhattan The New York company paid $136 million, or $680,000/unit, for the 20-unit building...
Boston Real Estate Times Rhino Capital Advisors has paid $274 million, or $11431/sf, for three research and development properties totaling 239,700 square feet in the Boston suburb of Andover, Mass The Boston real estate investment company bought...
Boston Business Journal Flagship Pioneering is in advanced talks to fully lease the 289,000-square-foot laboratory building that’s under construction on a three-acre site at 101 South St in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass A venture of...
Commercial Observer A venture of Taconic Partners, Nuveen Real Estate and LaSalle Investment Management has secured $393 million of construction financing for the development of the 400,000-square-foot life-sciences project at 125 West End Ave in...
Commercial Observer Blackstone Group has signed a lease for an additional 80,000 square feet of headquarters space at 345 Park Ave, a 18 million-sf office building in Manhattan The New York investment manager now occupies about 720,000 sf at the...
Crain’s New York Business Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group has sued the owner of Manhattan’s Andaz Hotel, alleging that it defaulted on a $55 million loan against the 253-room property In its suit, which was filed in Manhattan Supreme...
The Real Deal A venture of CIM Group and LIVWRK is offering for sale 320 apartment units at 85 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Cushman & Wakefield has been tapped to market the units, which could sell for $235 million, or $734,375/unit The 85 Jay...
Crain’s New York Business Triple Five Group is in jeopardy of losing a 49 percent stake in a pair of North American malls, one of which is the famed Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn The Edmonton, Alberta, company had used that stake in the...