Commercial Property Executive GI Partners has paid $415 million, or $38263/sf, for a two-building office and research and development complex totaling 108,459 square feet in Santa Clara, Calif The San Francisco investment firm purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal Terreno Realty Corp has bought a pair of warehouse properties totaling 274,000 square feet in Hialeah, Fla, for $481 million, or about $17555/sf The Bellevue, Wash, company bought the industrial buildings, at 4021 and...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Lynd Co has paid $5075 million, or $181,250/unit, for Lakes of Margate, a 280-unit apartment complex in South Florida The San Antonio company purchased the property, which sits on a 138-acre site at...
South Florida Business Journal Veranda Shoppes, a grocery-store anchored retail property in Plantation, Fla, has been sold for $17 million, or about $35656/sf RK Centers of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, bought the 47,678-square-foot property, at 500-560...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal The Natural LLC has sold District 600, a 78-unit apartment property in Minneapolis, for $1475 million, or $189,102/unit The company, an affiliate of Michael Development Corp of St Paul, Minn, sold the six-story...
RK Properties has paid $545 million, or $179,276/unit, for the 304-unit Haven Pointe at Carolina Forest apartment property in Myrtle Beach, SC The Long Beach, Calif, multifamily specialist bought the complex from Lucas Unlimited of Asheboro, NC,...
A venture of Lendlease Group and Ivanhoe Cambridge Inc has paid $67 million for the 50,036-square-foot development site at 60 Guest St in the Boston Landing complex in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood The venture bought the site, which is...
The investment manager bought the 153-room Capitol Hill Hotel in Washington, DC, and Holiday Inn Express, with 112 rooms in Cambridge, Mass, from Hersha Hospitality for $83 million It funded the purchase with a $448 million loan from Walton Street...
Virtu Investments has paid $1513 million, or $625,206/unit, for the newly constructed Rêve Boulder apartment property in Boulder, Colo The Larkspur, Calif, investor purchased the 242-unit property from its developer, a venture of GTIS Partners and...