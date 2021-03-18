Log In or Subscribe to read more
CBRE was the top commercial property sales broker in the United States last year, according to a ranking by Real Capital Analytics The brokerage handled the sell-side of more than $60 billion of transactions in the country and nearly $120 billion...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The size of the commercial mortgage universe grew last year by $212 billion, or 58 percent, to $388 trillion, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The fourth quarter, meanwhile, saw a $582 billion,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AvalonBay Communities Inc started seeing signs of a recovery during the fourth quarter in markets that were hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic The Arlington, Va, REIT’s 3,788 apartment units in...
The CMBS market appears to be continuing to stabilize following the coronavirus-induced trough as the volume of loans in special servicing declined by another 1 percent last month, to $5196 billion, according to Trepp LLC February marks the fifth...
The volume of delinquent CMBS loans declined by a whopping $43 billion last month, to $3676 billion, according to Trepp LLC That brings the volume of loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments to its lowest level in 10 months But $124...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s revenue per available room was $4279 in the fourth quarter, a 637 percent decline from a year ago That drop is in line with the 635 percent drop in RevPAR, to $4683, the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chatham Lodging Trust’s revenue per available room in the fourth quarter was $4730, a 179 percent decrease from $5760 in the third quarter and a 604 percent drop from $11940 a year earlier Dennis...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The amount of office space that’s on the sublease market in Chicago’s central business district has reached 55 million square feet, surpassing the 42 million sf that was available during the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are delinquent declined again in January by nearly 3 percent, to $4102 billion from $4218 billion in December, according to Trepp LLC That marked the seventh straight month...