Austin Business Journal Construction is underway on the 283-unit Presidium Waterford Apartments in Austin, Texas Presidium Group of Dallas is developing the six-story property at 9127 Research Blvd, near The Domain mixed-use development Amenities...
St Louis Business Journal Local developer Midas Hospitality is breaking ground this spring on a 170-room Residence Inn in St Louis The 12-story hotel, at 8125 Forsyth Blvd, will have meeting rooms, an outdoor terrace, bar and fitness center It is...
Hartford Business Journal Paredim Partners is in talks to acquire the 104-room Hawthorn Suites hotel in Manchester, Conn, and convert it into apartments The Elmsford, NY, developer met with the Manchester Planning and Zoning Commission to discuss...
Boston Business Journal Kems Corp has proposed converting the Our Lady of Victories church in Boston into a 26-unit residential condominium building Plans for the property, at 25 Isabella St, call for one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as 21...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has sold Flatiron Domain, a 364-unit apartment complex in Austin, Texas, for an undisclosed price The local developer sold the property, at 10727 Domain Drive, to Sterling Equities Inc of New York...
Dallas Morning News Eagle Property Capital has purchased a pair of Dallas-area apartment properties with a combined 600 units The seller and purchase prices were not disclosed The Coral Gables, Fla, company financed its purchases with a $55 million...
Dallas Morning News Cortland Farmers Market, a 220-unit apartment complex, has opened in downtown Dallas Cortland, an Atlanta developer, built the property at 1001 South Harwood St Monthly rents start at more than $1,500 Amenities include a fitness...
Dallas Morning News Pitney Bowes is planning to lease about 200,000 square feet of industrial space that’s being developed in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Stamford, Conn, tech company, a provider of shipping services and equipment,...
Kansas City Business Journal A venture of local developers Americo Life and Burns & McDonnell has proposed building Museum Tower, a 300-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The development, at the intersection of East 45 and Main streets,...