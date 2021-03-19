Log In or Subscribe to read more
Starwood Capital Group has hired Khalif Edwards as a managing director in its global capital raising and investor-relations group Edwards joined the Miami investment manager from Cityview, a Los Angeles investment manager where he was a managing...
Tom Shafer has joined Capital Real Estate Group, an Atlanta commercial real estate brokerage and consulting company, where he will build its investment-sales and capital markets group Shafer previously was a vice chairman of CBRE’s Atlanta...
Michael Boyd, a 32-year veteran of Hunton Andrews Kurth, where he most recently was partner, has joined USAA Real Estate as general counsel Boyd had represented USAA Real Estate while at Hunton Andrews, where he had headed the firm’s real...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chris McCormack, who has served as president and chief operating officer of alternative lender LoanCore Capital since its founding in 2008, is retiring, effective at the end of the month He’ll...
PS Business Parks Inc has named Mac Chandler chief executive and president, effective April 5 Chandler is replacing John Peterson, the company’s chief investment officer who was named chief executive and president on an interim basis last...
Mack-Cali Realty Corp has named Mahbod Nia chief executive, effective March 8, to replace MaryAnne Gilmartin, who has held the post on an interim basis since last July Gilmartin will remain as special adviser during the transition and will keep her...
David Goodwin, a long-time commercial real estate lending professional, has rejoined Greystone as managing director in its portfolio lending group, where he’ll focus on underwriting large loans on behalf of the company’s balance sheet...
Greta Guggenheim, chief executive of mortgage REIT TPG Real Estate Finance Trust, is retiring, effective at the end of March Matthew Coleman, a partner of parent company TPG Global who was named president of the REIT last July, will take on...
Lloyd Jones LLC, which develops and owns apartment and seniors-housing properties, has named Andrew Carroll its chief investment officer Carroll joins the Miami company from American House Senior Living Communities, where he was director of...