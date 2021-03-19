Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is that Amazoncom Inc is fully leasing a 125,937-square-foot industrial building in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The online retail giant is believed to be taking its space in Building C...
Hotel occupancy breached the 50 percent barrier – 521 percent – during the week through March 13, according to STR, marking the first time that’s happened since last October The 521 percent occupancy level marked a 31 percentage...
CBRE was the top commercial property sales broker in the United States last year, according to a ranking by Real Capital Analytics The brokerage handled the sell-side of more than $60 billion of transactions in the country and nearly $120 billion...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The size of the commercial mortgage universe grew last year by $212 billion, or 58 percent, to $388 trillion, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The fourth quarter, meanwhile, saw a $582 billion,...
The Real Deal Under Armour Inc is looking to sublease 24,403 square feet of the 53,000 sf of retail space it leases at Manhattan’s GM Building The Baltimore sportswear-apparel company has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the space Its...
Boston Business Journal Flagship Pioneering is in advanced talks to fully lease the 289,000-square-foot laboratory building that’s under construction on a three-acre site at 101 South St in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass A venture of...
Commercial Observer Blackstone Group has signed a lease for an additional 80,000 square feet of headquarters space at 345 Park Ave, a 18 million-sf office building in Manhattan The New York investment manager now occupies about 720,000 sf at the...
The Real Deal The indoor dining capacity at New York City restaurants will increase to 50 percent on March 19 It’s currently at 35 percent New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had suspended indoor dining in December as the number of coronavirus...
Crain’s Chicago Business Amita Health is offering for sublease its entire 223,000-square-foot headquarters at 2601 Navistar Drive in Lisle, Ill, about 28 miles west of Chicago The healthcare company occupies seven floors across three buildings...