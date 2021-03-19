Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Elite GAD Investments has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in San Antonio The project has been proposed for nearly 124 acres at 14850 and 14970 Watson Road Plans call for 255 apartment units, 467 single-family...
St Louis Business Journal Local developer Midas Hospitality is breaking ground this spring on a 170-room Residence Inn in St Louis The 12-story hotel, at 8125 Forsyth Blvd, will have meeting rooms, an outdoor terrace, bar and fitness center It is...
Hartford Business Journal Paredim Partners is in talks to acquire the 104-room Hawthorn Suites hotel in Manchester, Conn, and convert it into apartments The Elmsford, NY, developer met with the Manchester Planning and Zoning Commission to discuss...
Boston Business Journal Kems Corp has proposed converting the Our Lady of Victories church in Boston into a 26-unit residential condominium building Plans for the property, at 25 Isabella St, call for one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as 21...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has sold Flatiron Domain, a 364-unit apartment complex in Austin, Texas, for an undisclosed price The local developer sold the property, at 10727 Domain Drive, to Sterling Equities Inc of New York...
Dallas Morning News Eagle Property Capital has purchased a pair of Dallas-area apartment properties with a combined 600 units The seller and purchase prices were not disclosed The Coral Gables, Fla, company financed its purchases with a $55 million...
Dallas Morning News Cortland Farmers Market, a 220-unit apartment complex, has opened in downtown Dallas Cortland, an Atlanta developer, built the property at 1001 South Harwood St Monthly rents start at more than $1,500 Amenities include a fitness...
Dallas Morning News Pitney Bowes is planning to lease about 200,000 square feet of industrial space that’s being developed in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Stamford, Conn, tech company, a provider of shipping services and equipment,...
Kansas City Business Journal A venture of local developers Americo Life and Burns & McDonnell has proposed building Museum Tower, a 300-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The development, at the intersection of East 45 and Main streets,...