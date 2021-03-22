Log In or Subscribe to read more
Jacksonville Business Journal A groundbreaking is set for this Thursday on Vicar’s Landing at Oak Bridge, a 235-unit retirement community in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla, about 18 miles southeast of downtown Jacksonville, Fla The property will have...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Jamestown has filed plans to build a 13-story affordable-housing property in Atlanta The developer is building 160 units on top of an eight-story parking garage near the North Avenue Plaza retail and residential...
Hartford Business Journal A venture of Jasko Development and Zelman Real Estate is breaking ground soon on the 111-unit Residences at Wash Brook apartment building in Bloomfield, Conn, about eight miles northwest of Hartford, Conn The four-story...
Dallas Morning News Spectrum Properties Ltd has filed plans to develop 100 apartment units near the Dallas Farmers Market in that city’s downtown area The $29 million project, which is being called the Pearl Lofts, has been proposed for a...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Liberty Group has submitted a proposal to develop a 14-story hotel with 126 rooms on Harbour Island in downtown Tampa, Fla The local developer has proposed building the property on the site of a bank branch, at 800 South...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Power Design Inc has broken ground on a 208,000-square-foot warehouse property Palmetto, Fla, about two miles north of Bradenton, Fla The St Petersburg, Fla, electrical contractor and systems integrator is building the...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Group has been approved to build a 30-story residential condominium project along the Atlantic Ocean in Hollywood, Fla The 300-unit building is tentatively being called the Icon Residences Hollywood Its 78...
South Florida Business Journal Deerfield Investments is said to be developing a 339-unit apartment complex near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla The two-building project, dubbed Hollywood Oaks, is being planned for a...
Pittsburgh Business Times Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy a 278,000-square-foot industrial building that’s under construction in Imperial, Pa SunCap Property Group of Charlotte, NC, is building the property, at 17 William...