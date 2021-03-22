Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has originated $427 million of Freddie Mac financing against Tortuga Pointe, a 295-unit apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of the...
Wells Fargo Bank and Mesa West Capital have provided $153 million of financing against 123 North Wacker Drive, a 541,000-square-foot office building in downtown Chicago The financing, comprised of $116 million of senior debt provided by Wells Fargo...
TerraCap Management LLC has paid $309 million, or $137/sf, for the Koll Cotton Center, a 225,403-square-foot office-flex property in the Cotton Center Business Park in Phoenix The Naples, Fla, investment manager bought the seven-building complex...
Commercial Observer A venture of Elion Partners and Buchanan Partners has secured $155 million of financing against a portfolio of five industrial properties totaling 133 million square feet in suburban Washington, DC Bank of America provided the...
The national office vacancy rate was 15 percent in February, according to CommercialEdge That's up from 134 percent last year, just before the coronavirus pandemic got underway and work-from-home became the norm among office users Meanwhile, listing...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $64 million of Fannie Mae financing to help fund Gelt Inc’s acquisition of the 352-unit Regatta Apartments in the Denver suburb of Northglenn, Colo The loan has a 10-year term As...
Knighthead Funding has provided $61 million of financing against the 115-room Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve resort, in Puerto Rico The five-year loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture led by the Prisa Group affiliate of the Stubbe...
Dallas Morning News Eagle Property Capital has purchased a pair of Dallas-area apartment properties with a combined 600 units The seller and purchase prices were not disclosed The Coral Gables, Fla, company financed its purchases with a $55 million...
The following story has been edited to reflect that Trimont Real Estate Advisors was the loan’s initial special servicer Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $325 million CMBS loan against the 1,193-room Hyatt Regency New Orleans...