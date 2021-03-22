Log In or Subscribe to read more
Hartford Business Journal A venture of Jasko Development and Zelman Real Estate is breaking ground soon on the 111-unit Residences at Wash Brook apartment building in Bloomfield, Conn, about eight miles northwest of Hartford, Conn The four-story...
The national office vacancy rate was 15 percent in February, according to CommercialEdge That's up from 134 percent last year, just before the coronavirus pandemic got underway and work-from-home became the norm among office users Meanwhile, listing...
Hartford Business Journal Paredim Partners is in talks to acquire the 104-room Hawthorn Suites hotel in Manchester, Conn, and convert it into apartments The Elmsford, NY, developer met with the Manchester Planning and Zoning Commission to discuss...
Boston Business Journal Kems Corp has proposed converting the Our Lady of Victories church in Boston into a 26-unit residential condominium building Plans for the property, at 25 Isabella St, call for one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as 21...
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is that Amazoncom Inc is fully leasing a 125,937-square-foot industrial building in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The online retail giant is believed to be taking its space in Building C...
Real Estate NJ St Joseph’s Health has signed a lease to fully occupy a 140,000-square-foot medical-office property that is under construction in Totowa, NJ CHA Developers is constructing the two-building complex, at 169 Minnisink Road, near...
Commercial Observer Namdar Group has obtained a $120 million construction loan for the development of a 432-unit apartment project in Jersey City, NJ The 27-story building, at 618 Pavonia Ave, is being built in the city’s Journal Square...
Crain’s New York Business Fetner Properties has filed plans to build a 171-unit apartment project in Manhattan The New York developer hopes to break ground on the 23-story building in the fourth quarter and complete it within 28 months The...
Boston Business Journal Cronin Development has filed plans to construct a 235,500-square-foot life-sciences building at 24 Drydock Ave in Boston’s Seaport District The Boston developer wants to demolish the vacant three-story building on the...