TerraCap Management LLC has paid $309 million, or $137/sf, for the Koll Cotton Center, a 225,403-square-foot office-flex property in the Cotton Center Business Park in Phoenix The Naples, Fla, investment manager bought the seven-building complex...
Commercial Observer A venture of Elion Partners and Buchanan Partners has secured $155 million of financing against a portfolio of five industrial properties totaling 133 million square feet in suburban Washington, DC Bank of America provided the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $64 million of Fannie Mae financing to help fund Gelt Inc’s acquisition of the 352-unit Regatta Apartments in the Denver suburb of Northglenn, Colo The loan has a 10-year term As...
Knighthead Funding has provided $61 million of financing against the 115-room Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve resort, in Puerto Rico The five-year loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture led by the Prisa Group affiliate of the Stubbe...
Dallas Morning News Eagle Property Capital has purchased a pair of Dallas-area apartment properties with a combined 600 units The seller and purchase prices were not disclosed The Coral Gables, Fla, company financed its purchases with a $55 million...
The following story has been edited to reflect that Trimont Real Estate Advisors was the loan’s initial special servicer Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $325 million CMBS loan against the 1,193-room Hyatt Regency New Orleans...
Dwight Capital has originated a $3248 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 272-unit Springs at Laurens Road apartment property in Greenville, SC The loan allowed the owner, Continental...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $414 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 252-unit Bell Boca Town Center apartment property in Boca Raton, Fla The seven-year loan allowed Bell Partners Inc of Greensboro, NC, to...
Commercial Observer Namdar Group has obtained a $120 million construction loan for the development of a 432-unit apartment project in Jersey City, NJ The 27-story building, at 618 Pavonia Ave, is being built in the city’s Journal Square...