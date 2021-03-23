Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on the 105,000-square-foot Allen Tech Hub office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The four-story project is being built on a speculative basis at the southwest corner of Collins Way and South...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners has proposed developing a two-building office project with about 600,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The project, which is being called Tate + Toll, will have two 12-story buildings on the...
Dallas Morning News Work is expected to start next month on a three-building industrial project near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Euless, Texas Urban Logistics Realty of Dallas has filed plans to develop the 370,000-square-foot...
Dallas Morning News Spectrum Properties Ltd has filed plans to develop 100 apartment units near the Dallas Farmers Market in that city’s downtown area The $29 million project, which is being called the Pearl Lofts, has been proposed for a...
Austin Business Journal Slate Real Estate Partners is developing a four-story apartment project with 310 units in Austin, Texas The project is being built on a 77-acre development site next to the recently completed Highland Tech Center, with 86,105...
San Antonio Business Journal Elite GAD Investments has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in San Antonio The project has been proposed for nearly 124 acres at 14850 and 14970 Watson Road Plans call for 255 apartment units, 467 single-family...
Austin Business Journal Construction is underway on the 283-unit Presidium Waterford Apartments in Austin, Texas Presidium Group of Dallas is developing the six-story property at 9127 Research Blvd, near The Domain mixed-use development Amenities...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has sold Flatiron Domain, a 364-unit apartment complex in Austin, Texas, for an undisclosed price The local developer sold the property, at 10727 Domain Drive, to Sterling Equities Inc of New York...
Dallas Morning News Eagle Property Capital has purchased a pair of Dallas-area apartment properties with a combined 600 units The seller and purchase prices were not disclosed The Coral Gables, Fla, company financed its purchases with a $55 million...