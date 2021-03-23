Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow A venture of Terrapin Development Co, the University of Maryland and Brandywine Realty Trust is building a mixed-use project in College Park, Md The development is being built on a five-acre site at the corner of Baltimore Avenue and Campus...
South Florida Business Journal Cirrus Real Estate Partners has provided $90 million of fresh debt to the developer of the 62-story One Thousand Museum residential condominium property in downtown Miami A venture led by developer Gilberto Bomeny...
Commercial Property Executive ML Realty Partners is breaking ground this summer on two industrial facilities that will total 605,400 square feet in Bensenville, Ill The Itasca, Ill, investor plans to complete construction next spring The buildings,...
Real Estate NJ A family office has paid $28 million, or $205,882/unit, for the 136-unit Gillette Towers seniors-housing complex in Sayreville, NJ AMS Acquisitions LLC of New York sold the two-building property at 100 and 110 Kennedy Drive The...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of local developers Fulton Street Cos and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital has proposed a 433-unit apartment project at 1201-1215 West Fulton St in Chicago Harrison Street paid $20 million for the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Greenstone Properties is developing a 124,767-square-foot office building as part of a multi-phase development in the Atlanta suburb of Chamblee, Ga The five-story property is being developed on a 28-acre site at 5238...
Orlando Business Journal A venture that includes affiliates of Park Square Homes and Konover South is planning to develop a mixed-use project in Ocoee, Fla, about 12 miles west of Orlando, Fla The project, which is being called Ocoee Village Center,...
Meta Housing Corp has broken ground on the 101-unit Juniper Grove affordable-housing development in Palmdale, Calif The Los Angeles developer is financing the $333 million project with loans from the City of Palmdale, Pacific Western Bank and the...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on the 105,000-square-foot Allen Tech Hub office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The four-story project is being built on a speculative basis at the southwest corner of Collins Way and South...