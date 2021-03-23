Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Blackfin Real Estate Partners and GMF Capital has paid $48 million, or an average of nearly $106,200/unit, for a portfolio of three apartment properties with 452 units in the suburbs of Richmond, Va, and Norfolk, Va The venture bought...
Canyon Partners Real Estate has provided $252 million of financing to fund the construction of the 131-room Moxy hotel in Charleston, SC A venture of Opterra Capital and the Montford Group expects to break ground on the project soon and complete it...
South Florida Business Journal Cirrus Real Estate Partners has provided $90 million of fresh debt to the developer of the 62-story One Thousand Museum residential condominium property in downtown Miami A venture led by developer Gilberto Bomeny...
Commercial Observer A venture of Angelo, Gordon & Co, George Comfort & Sons and Columbia Property Trust has secured $415 million of fresh financing against 575 Lexington Ave, a 746,280-square-foot office property in Manhattan Aareal Capital...
The SEC last week formally charged Seth P Levine, a New Jersey apartment investor, with defrauding investors from whom he had raised capital Most of his investors were members of the Orthodox Jewish community and had invested “millions based...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has originated $427 million of Freddie Mac financing against Tortuga Pointe, a 295-unit apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of the...
Multifamily property owners could be facing increases of 50 percent or more on their property insurance premiums resulting from a rise in natural disasters and what's referred to as a market hardening, where low interest rates make it difficult for...
Wells Fargo Bank and Mesa West Capital have provided $153 million of financing against 123 North Wacker Drive, a 541,000-square-foot office building in downtown Chicago The financing, comprised of $116 million of senior debt provided by Wells Fargo...
TerraCap Management LLC has paid $309 million, or $137/sf, for the Koll Cotton Center, a 225,403-square-foot office-flex property in the Cotton Center Business Park in Phoenix The Naples, Fla, investment manager bought the seven-building complex...