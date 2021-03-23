Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Cirrus Real Estate Partners has provided $90 million of fresh debt to the developer of the 62-story One Thousand Museum residential condominium property in downtown Miami A venture led by developer Gilberto Bomeny...
Commercial Observer A venture of Angelo, Gordon & Co, George Comfort & Sons and Columbia Property Trust has secured $415 million of fresh financing against 575 Lexington Ave, a 746,280-square-foot office property in Manhattan Aareal Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has originated $427 million of Freddie Mac financing against Tortuga Pointe, a 295-unit apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of the...
Multifamily property owners could be facing increases of 50 percent or more on their property insurance premiums resulting from a rise in natural disasters and what's referred to as a market hardening, where low interest rates make it difficult for...
Wells Fargo Bank and Mesa West Capital have provided $153 million of financing against 123 North Wacker Drive, a 541,000-square-foot office building in downtown Chicago The financing, comprised of $116 million of senior debt provided by Wells Fargo...
TerraCap Management LLC has paid $309 million, or $137/sf, for the Koll Cotton Center, a 225,403-square-foot office-flex property in the Cotton Center Business Park in Phoenix The Naples, Fla, investment manager bought the seven-building complex...
Commercial Observer A venture of Elion Partners and Buchanan Partners has secured $155 million of financing against a portfolio of five industrial properties totaling 133 million square feet in suburban Washington, DC Bank of America provided the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $64 million of Fannie Mae financing to help fund Gelt Inc’s acquisition of the 352-unit Regatta Apartments in the Denver suburb of Northglenn, Colo The loan has a 10-year term As...
Knighthead Funding has provided $61 million of financing against the 115-room Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve resort, in Puerto Rico The five-year loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture led by the Prisa Group affiliate of the Stubbe...