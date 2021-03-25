Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A venture of Principal Global Investors and Davis Cos has lined up $491 million of financing to convert a 405,000-square-foot office property in Cambridge, Mass, into a life-sciences complex Blackstone Mortgage Trust provided the...
Denver Business Journal Grubb Properties Inc is planning to build the 405-unit Link Apartments Fitz in Aurora, Colo, about eight miles east of Denver The Charlotte, NC, management and development company is breaking ground on the property in June It...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is starting next month on a 205,000-square-foot manufacturing and research facility in New Braunfels, Texas, about 32 miles northeast of San Antonio The industrial project, which has been in the planning...
Austin Business Journal The buzz is Facebook Inc has backed out of a potential deal to fully lease 300 Colorado, a 353,000-square-foot office building that’s under construction in downtown Austin, Texas The social media giant late last year...
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers is starting work in May on The Remy, a 357-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The five-story property is being built on Gordon Street, south of Frisco Square It will take about two years...
Dallas Morning News Steve Silver Co has agreed to lease more than 407,000 square feet of industrial space in Mesquite, Texas, about 14 miles east of Dallas The furniture and home accessories distributor is taking its space at the East Dallas...
Mac Properties has wrapped up work on One Hundred Above the Park, a 316-unit apartment building in St Louis The 36-story property, at 100 North Kingshighway Blvd, offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with monthly rents between $1,935...
Dallas Business Journal Crescent Real Estate LLC once again owns the office and retail space at The Crescent mixed-use property in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Fort Worth, Texas, company purchased the space through its GP Invitation Fund II...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Hines, Ivanhoe Cambridge and Gilbane Building Co is wrapping up construction on the 47-story Texas Tower in Houston The 14 million-square-foot property is rising at 845 Texas Ave It’s already 40 percent...