MetLife Investment Management completed $107 billion of investments in commercial real estate debt and equity last year, increasing its portfolio to $1067 billion That total is comprised of $74 billion of mortgages and $327 billion of equity Last...
Multifamily property owners could be facing increases of 50 percent or more on their property insurance premiums resulting from a rise in natural disasters and what's referred to as a market hardening, where low interest rates make it difficult for...
The national office vacancy rate was 15 percent in February, according to CommercialEdge That's up from 134 percent last year, just before the coronavirus pandemic got underway and work-from-home became the norm among office users Meanwhile, listing...
Hotel occupancy breached the 50 percent barrier – 521 percent – during the week through March 13, according to STR, marking the first time that’s happened since last October The 521 percent occupancy level marked a 31 percentage...
CBRE was the top commercial property sales broker in the United States last year, according to a ranking by Real Capital Analytics The brokerage handled the sell-side of more than $60 billion of transactions in the country and nearly $120 billion...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The size of the commercial mortgage universe grew last year by $212 billion, or 58 percent, to $388 trillion, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The fourth quarter, meanwhile, saw a $582 billion,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AvalonBay Communities Inc started seeing signs of a recovery during the fourth quarter in markets that were hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic The Arlington, Va, REIT’s 3,788 apartment units in...
The CMBS market appears to be continuing to stabilize following the coronavirus-induced trough as the volume of loans in special servicing declined by another 1 percent last month, to $5196 billion, according to Trepp LLC February marks the fifth...
The volume of delinquent CMBS loans declined by a whopping $43 billion last month, to $3676 billion, according to Trepp LLC That brings the volume of loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments to its lowest level in 10 months But $124...