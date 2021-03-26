Log In or Subscribe to read more
LaSalle Investment Management has paid $744 million, or $1,496/sf, for the 49,721-square-foot medical-office building at 9033 Wilshire Blvd in Beverly Hills, Calif The Chicago investment manager bought the property from UBS Realty Investors, which...
South Florida Business Journal IP Capital Partners has bought a 112,601-square-foot office building in the Sawgrass International Corporate Park in Sunrise, Fla, for $247 million, or about $21936/sf The Boca Raton, Fla, company acquired the...
South Florida Business Journal Alden Property Corp has paid $104 million, or about $346,667/unit, for the Greenview Courtyard apartments in Miami Beach, Fla The Miami company bought the 30-unit property, at 2025 Meridian Ave, from Aquablue Group of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal The Garrett Cos has sold the 250-unit Verso Luxury Apartments in Davenport, Fla, for $5775 million, or $231,000/unit The Greenwood, Ind, investor sold the garden-style property, at 6100 Echelon Way, to an unidentified...
Crain’s Chicago Business Prologis has paid $100 million, or $29496/sf, for the 339,000-square-foot warehouse and office building at 930 West Evergreen Ave in Chicago The San Francisco industrial REIT acquired the property from Greenfield...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkeley Investments Inc has paid $985 million for two apartment properties and two industrial buildings in the Boston suburb of Lawrence, Mass The Boston real estate investment firm paid $64 million, or...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Peacock Capital and Pier Rock Properties has paid $292 million, or $113,178/unit, for the 258-unit Mark at SoDo apartment property in Orlando, Fla Covenant Capital Group, a Nashville, Tenn,...
Archway Holdings Corp has paid $27 million, or $135,678/unit, for the 199-unit Arbors at North Hills apartment property in Raleigh, NC The Beverly Hills, Calif, company bought the property from a venture of Magma Equities of Manhattan Beach, Calif,...
Hamilton Zanze has paid $3215 million, or $221,724/unit, for Courtyard at Cedar Hills, a 145-unit apartment property in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Beaverton, Ore The San Francisco real estate investor bought the property from Virtu Investments,...