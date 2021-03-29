Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News A venture of Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Deutsche Bank has provided $465 million of financing to facilitate Crescent Real Estate’s acquisition of the office and retail space at the Crescent mixed-use complex in Dallas The...
Denver Business Journal CIBC Bank USA has provided a $345 million construction loan for the development of a 247,000-square-foot cold-storage facility at 189 Bromley Business Parkway in Brighton, Colo CBRE’s Nashville office arranged the...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $24 million of financing for the construction of the Lowe, a 135-unit apartment property in Savannah, Ga The loan, which should take the property through stabilization, was arranged by JLL The property is being...
Benefit Street Partners and Driftwood Capital have provided a total of $32 million of financing against the 180-room Home2 Suites by Hilton Charlotte Uptown hotel in Charlotte, NC Benefit Street provided a $23 million senior loan, while Driftwood, a...
South Florida Business Journal Blackstone Group has teamed with funds managed by Apollo Global Management to provide $345 million of construction financing for the 48-story Five Park residential project in Miami’s South Beach area A venture of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal The Garrett Cos has sold the 250-unit Verso Luxury Apartments in Davenport, Fla, for $5775 million, or $231,000/unit The Greenwood, Ind, investor sold the garden-style property, at 6100 Echelon Way, to an unidentified...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust last year funded $19 billion of commercial real estate loans, with $11 billion of that occurring after the first quarter, increasing its loan portfolio to $102 billion Overall, the...
Commercial Observer KeyBank has originated $67 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 340-unit Royce at Trumbull apartment property in Trumbull, Conn The loan has a 10-year term and requires only interest payments for its first four years,...
Investec Real Estate Cos has sold Gene Autry Plaza, a 60,822-square-foot retail center in Palm Springs, Calif, for $234 million, or nearly $385/sf The Santa Barbara, Calif, company, which had developed the grocery-anchored property, at 5001 East...