Bisnow JBG Smith has broken ground on an 808-unit apartment complex in Arlington, Va The two-building property, at 1900 Crystal Drive, will have rooftop amenities as well as ground-floor retail space It is being built near Amazoncom Inc’s...
Orlando Business Journal West Second Street Associates has filed plans to redevelop a vacant office building in downtown Orlando, Fla The Flint, Mich, developer has owned the 114,000-square-foot former AT&T Building, at 500 North Orange Ave,...
Commercial Observer Vornado Realty Trust has lined up $350 million of financing against 909 Third Ave, a 134 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Citigroup, Bank of America and BMO Capital Markets provided the debt, which consists of a...
Dallas Morning News Heady Investments has started construction on Headquarters II, with more than 200,000 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Work was scheduled to start last year, but the coronavirus pandemic brought...
Dallas Morning News Ironwood Realty Partners broke ground recently on the 951,000-square-foot first phase of an industrial park in Denton, Texas, about 37 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas The two-building phase is being built near Interstate 35...
San Antonio Business Journal Phelan-Bennett Development has started construction on a 170,000-square-foot warehouse property in Schertz, Texas, about 22 miles northeast of San Antonio The industrial project is being built at 17670 Four Oaks Lane...
South Florida Business Journal Plans have been approved for a mixed-use project in North Bay Village, Fla, about 11 miles northeast of Miami Shoma North Bay Village of Coral Gables, Fla, is developing the 19-story property on a 28-acre site at 1850...
Triangle Business Journal Wigeon Capital has started construction on a 410,000-square-foot flex-industrial property in Garner, NC, about six miles north of Raleigh, NC The five-building development is being built near the intersection of US 70 and...
San Antonio Business Journal Herman & Kittle Properties Inc is developing the 300-unit River’s Edge Apartments in the San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels, Texas The project, which will offer a mix of market-rate and workforce housing...