Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Ironwood Realty Partners broke ground recently on the 951,000-square-foot first phase of an industrial park in Denton, Texas, about 37 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas The two-building phase is being built near Interstate 35...
San Antonio Business Journal Phelan-Bennett Development has started construction on a 170,000-square-foot warehouse property in Schertz, Texas, about 22 miles northeast of San Antonio The industrial project is being built at 17670 Four Oaks Lane...
South Florida Business Journal Plans have been approved for a mixed-use project in North Bay Village, Fla, about 11 miles northeast of Miami Shoma North Bay Village of Coral Gables, Fla, is developing the 19-story property on a 28-acre site at 1850...
Triangle Business Journal Wigeon Capital has started construction on a 410,000-square-foot flex-industrial property in Garner, NC, about six miles north of Raleigh, NC The five-building development is being built near the intersection of US 70 and...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Deutsche Bank has provided $465 million of financing to facilitate Crescent Real Estate’s acquisition of the office and retail space at the Crescent mixed-use complex in Dallas The...
San Antonio Business Journal Herman & Kittle Properties Inc is developing the 300-unit River’s Edge Apartments in the San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels, Texas The project, which will offer a mix of market-rate and workforce housing...
Denver Business Journal CIBC Bank USA has provided a $345 million construction loan for the development of a 247,000-square-foot cold-storage facility at 189 Bromley Business Parkway in Brighton, Colo CBRE’s Nashville office arranged the...
AZ BigMedia ViaWest Group plans to build Converge Logistics Center, a 512,710-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Phoenix investor has signed a 77-year ground lease with Kyrene School District, which owns the project’s...
Philadelphia Business Journal Whitemarsh Township, Pa, officials recently approved plans for a 62-unit townhome complex in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa The project, at 901 Washington St, is expected to cost $28 million to complete A...