Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Maddd Equities has plans to develop a 100,000-square-foot mixed-used building in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood The New York developer recently paid $1075 million for the project’s development site at 132...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Oakmont Properties, which last year paid $178 million for the 453-unit Hardware Apartments in Salt Lake City, has lined up $105 million of fresh financing from MF1 Capital against the two-year-old property...
Time Equities Inc has paid $6825 million, or $238,636/unit, for the 286-unit Brix apartments in Grand Rapids, Mich The New York real estate investor purchased the complex from its developer, a venture led by Kayne Anderson, a Boca Raton, Fla,...
Wells Fargo Bank and Mesa West Capital have provided $3875 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by a venture of Montana Avenue Capital Partners and Arsenale SGR, of a portfolio of four flex-industrial buildings with 194,495 square feet...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Deutsche Bank has provided $465 million of financing to facilitate Crescent Real Estate’s acquisition of the office and retail space at the Crescent mixed-use complex in Dallas The...
Hartford Business Journal One Liberty Properties is offering for sale a 47,174-square-foot retail building in West Hartford, Conn, with an asking price of $405 million, or $85852/sf The New York firm has hired CBRE to market the property, which it...
Denver Business Journal CIBC Bank USA has provided a $345 million construction loan for the development of a 247,000-square-foot cold-storage facility at 189 Bromley Business Parkway in Brighton, Colo CBRE’s Nashville office arranged the...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $24 million of financing for the construction of the Lowe, a 135-unit apartment property in Savannah, Ga The loan, which should take the property through stabilization, was arranged by JLL The property is being...
Benefit Street Partners and Driftwood Capital have provided a total of $32 million of financing against the 180-room Home2 Suites by Hilton Charlotte Uptown hotel in Charlotte, NC Benefit Street provided a $23 million senior loan, while Driftwood, a...