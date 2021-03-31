Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $350 million of financing against 5Pointz, a 1,115-unit apartment complex in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, G&M Realty of New York, to retire $300 million of construction...
The Real Deal A venture of Kushner Real Estate Group and the Stro Cos is developing a 205,000-square-foot industrial building in Woodland Park, NJ, about 25 miles northwest of Manhattan Construction is expected to start this summer, with completion...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is scheduled to start on May 1 on a $140 million data-center project in San Antonio Microsoft Corp is developing the 79,385-square-foot facility on the 1500 block of Lambda Drive, as part of the Texas...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Clarion Partners has broken ground on the 255,704-square-foot Seton Lake Logistics Center in Houston The industrial property is being built on a 168-acre site at Seton Lake Drive and State...
Dallas Morning News A fund managed by Round Hill Capital has bought Cortland Allen Station, a 445-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, which opened in 2019, has a...
AZ Big Media Continental Properties has opened the Springs at Red Mountain, a 192-unit luxury apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The Menomonee Falls, Wis, developer broke ground on the complex in October 2019 Springs at Red Mountain, at 2639 North...
Bisnow JBG Smith has broken ground on an 808-unit apartment complex in Arlington, Va The two-building property, at 1900 Crystal Drive, will have rooftop amenities as well as ground-floor retail space It is being built near Amazoncom Inc’s...
Orlando Business Journal West Second Street Associates has filed plans to redevelop a vacant office building in downtown Orlando, Fla The Flint, Mich, developer has owned the 114,000-square-foot former AT&T Building, at 500 North Orange Ave,...
Crain’s New York Business Maddd Equities has plans to develop a 100,000-square-foot mixed-used building in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood The New York developer recently paid $1075 million for the project’s development site at 132...