CIT Bank has provided $39 million of financing against the 95,261-square-foot medical-office building at 3 Crescent Drive in Philadelphia JLL arranged the loan on behalf of Norvin Healthcare Properties, a New York real estate investment firm that...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of LeFrak Organization and Turnberry Associates has lined up $32 million of construction financing for the development of a 187-unit apartment property in Miami JPMorgan Chase Bank provided the loan The...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $350 million of financing against 5Pointz, a 1,115-unit apartment complex in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, G&M Realty of New York, to retire $300 million of construction...
Commercial real estate professionals are concerned about the potential elimination of "like-kind" exchanges under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Service code, which investors use to shelter gains from property sales Up to an estimated 20...
Commercial Observer Vornado Realty Trust has lined up $350 million of financing against 909 Third Ave, a 134 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Citigroup, Bank of America and BMO Capital Markets provided the debt, which consists of a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Oakmont Properties, which last year paid $178 million for the 453-unit Hardware Apartments in Salt Lake City, has lined up $105 million of fresh financing from MF1 Capital against the two-year-old property...
Time Equities Inc has paid $6825 million, or $238,636/unit, for the 286-unit Brix apartments in Grand Rapids, Mich The New York real estate investor purchased the complex from its developer, a venture led by Kayne Anderson, a Boca Raton, Fla,...
Trion Properties has closed capital-raising for its Trion Multifamily Opportunity Fund II LLC, after having raised $28 million of commitments from 215 investors The fund, which already has completed 12 investments, targets value-add and...
Wells Fargo Bank and Mesa West Capital have provided $3875 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by a venture of Montana Avenue Capital Partners and Arsenale SGR, of a portfolio of four flex-industrial buildings with 194,495 square feet...