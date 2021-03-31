Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness ICAP Development has bought Technology Park, a 222,965-square-foot industrial-flex building in Farmington Hills, Mich The Milwaukee developer purchased the property from Promanas, which was represented in the deal by Colliers...
A venture of Waterford Property Co and the California Statewide Communities Development Authority has paid $160 million, or $400,000/unit, for the 400-unit Jefferson Platinum Triangle apartment complex in Anaheim, Calif The property, completed in...
Dallas Morning News A fund managed by Round Hill Capital has bought Cortland Allen Station, a 445-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, which opened in 2019, has a...
Commercial Observer Intercontinental Real Estate Corp has paid $74 million, or $33357/sf, for a 221,842-square-foot distribution facility at 20730 Prairie St in Chatsworth, Calif, that is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc The Sherman Oaks, Calif,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Nimes Real Estate has paid $342 million, or about $322,642/unit, for The Retreat at USF student-housing complex in Tampa, Fla The Beverly Hills, Calif, company bought the property, at 11326 North 46th St, from Landmark...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of PGIM Real Estate has sold the Heritage at Boca Raton, a 248-unit apartment complex in Boca Raton, Fla, for $8105 million, or about $326,815/unit Affiliates of Harbor Group International bought the...
REBusiness Wood Investments Cos has paid $35 million, or $17741/sf, for the 197,288-square-foot CentrePoint Marketplace in Meridian, Idaho The Laguna Beach, Calif, investment and management company purchased the retail property from Centrepoint...
Time Equities Inc has paid $6825 million, or $238,636/unit, for the 286-unit Brix apartments in Grand Rapids, Mich The New York real estate investor purchased the complex from its developer, a venture led by Kayne Anderson, a Boca Raton, Fla,...
Mack-Cali Realty Corp has agreed to sell a portfolio of four office buildings with 945,906 square feet in Edison, NJ, and Iselin, NJ, to Opal Holdings for $254 million, or just more than $26850/sf The four buildings being sold to Opal, whose Liberty...