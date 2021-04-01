Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Provident Realty Advisors has bought a 491,308-square-foot warehouse property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas About 90,000 sf of its space is set aside for offices Neiman Marcus sold and occupies the property, which it...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of CanTex Capital and Imperium Capital has purchased the 135,000-square-foot warehouse at 4001 Irving Blvd in Dallas An affiliate of Trinity Industries was the seller The purchase price was not known JLL Capital...
Jacksonville Business Journal Becknell Properties has sold a 239,552-square-foot warehouse property in Jacksonville, Fla, for $1276 million, or about $5327/sf The buyer was listed as 10089 North Main St LLC The property, which was built in 1991 and...
Ascott Residence Trust has paid $95 million, or $180,952/bed, for the 525-bed Signature West Midtown student-housing property in Atlanta The Singapore REIT bought the complex from a venture of Investcorp and Preiss Co, which had developed it two...
West Freeman Properties has paid $26 million, or $213,114/unit, for the 122-unit Midtown Flats apartment property in Phoenix The Seattle company purchased the four-story complex from an investor group that was represented in the deal by Newmark...
REBusiness ICAP Development has bought Technology Park, a 222,965-square-foot industrial-flex building in Farmington Hills, Mich The Milwaukee developer purchased the property from Promanas, which was represented in the deal by Colliers...
A venture of Waterford Property Co and the California Statewide Communities Development Authority has paid $160 million, or $400,000/unit, for the 400-unit Jefferson Platinum Triangle apartment complex in Anaheim, Calif The property, completed in...
Dallas Morning News A fund managed by Round Hill Capital has bought Cortland Allen Station, a 445-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, which opened in 2019, has a...
KKR & Co has paid $68 million for a portfolio of five industrial buildings with 538,253 square feet in Phoenix The portfolio is comprised of 4441 West Polk St, with 91,281 sf; 120 East Watkins St, with 89,487 sf; 4720 West Van Buren St, with...