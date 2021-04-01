Log In or Subscribe to read more
TPG Real Estate Finance Trust, which last month said it had built a lending pipeline of nearly $35 billion of potential opportunities, announced it had closed or executed term sheets for six loans totaling $3353 million during the first quarter...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS delinquency picture continued to improve in March, with the volume of loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments declining by more than $11 billion to $3566 billion, according to...
Commercial real estate professionals are concerned about the potential elimination of "like-kind" exchanges under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Service code, which investors use to shelter gains from property sales Up to an estimated 20...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices increased in February amid continued anemic sales volumes, as gauged by Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price Index The national all-property index was up 091...
The US hotel sector appears to be rapidly regaining its footing as the national occupancy rate jumped to 589 percent during the week that ended March 20, according to STR That’s up sharply from the 521 percent occupancy rate during the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mortgage lender 3650 REIT has broadened its playbook The Miami company was formed in 2018 to provide debt capital to property owners It originates long-term, fixed-rate loans that it funds through the CMBS...
MetLife Investment Management completed $107 billion of investments in commercial real estate debt and equity last year, increasing its portfolio to $1067 billion That total is comprised of $74 billion of mortgages and $327 billion of equity Last...
Multifamily property owners could be facing increases of 50 percent or more on their property insurance premiums resulting from a rise in natural disasters and what's referred to as a market hardening, where low interest rates make it difficult for...
The national office vacancy rate was 15 percent in February, according to CommercialEdge That's up from 134 percent last year, just before the coronavirus pandemic got underway and work-from-home became the norm among office users Meanwhile, listing...