Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of KEI Properties has sold the 112,000-square-foot office building at 1250 East Hallandale Beach Blvd in Hallandale Beach, Fla, for $165 million, or about $14732/sf Soliman Corp of Montreal bought the...
South Florida Business Journal Intalex Capital has paid $15 million, or about $18511/sf, for Executive Court at Jacaranda, an 81,034-square-foot office park in Plantation, Fla Executive Properties, an affiliate of Brinwo Development Corp of...
Dallas Business Journal Little Raymond’s Print Shop has extended its lease for 230,400 square feet of industrial space at 850 North Lake Drive in Coppell, Texas, about 22 miles northwest of Dallas Newmark brokered the lease for the tenant,...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of J Street Cos has proposed developing a pair of apartment buildings standing four stories in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The project, which is being called Mill Old Town, will have more than 200 units...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of LeFrak Organization and Turnberry Associates has lined up $32 million of construction financing for the development of a 187-unit apartment property in Miami JPMorgan Chase Bank provided the loan The...
Jacksonville Business Journal Becknell Properties has sold a 239,552-square-foot warehouse property in Jacksonville, Fla, for $1276 million, or about $5327/sf The buyer was listed as 10089 North Main St LLC The property, which was built in 1991 and...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Ascent Real Estate Capital and Centro Cityworks has filed plans to build a mixed-use project on the site of the former Johnson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC It’s under contract to acquire...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $350 million of financing against 5Pointz, a 1,115-unit apartment complex in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, G&M Realty of New York, to retire $300 million of construction...
The Real Deal A venture of Kushner Real Estate Group and the Stro Cos is developing a 205,000-square-foot industrial building in Woodland Park, NJ, about 25 miles northwest of Manhattan Construction is expected to start this summer, with completion...