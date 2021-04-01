Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Provident Realty Advisors has bought a 491,308-square-foot warehouse property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas About 90,000 sf of its space is set aside for offices Neiman Marcus sold and occupies the property, which it...
Dallas Business Journal Little Raymond’s Print Shop has extended its lease for 230,400 square feet of industrial space at 850 North Lake Drive in Coppell, Texas, about 22 miles northwest of Dallas Newmark brokered the lease for the tenant,...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of J Street Cos has proposed developing a pair of apartment buildings standing four stories in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The project, which is being called Mill Old Town, will have more than 200 units...
KKR & Co has confirmed that it has paid $1 billion, or $1,333/sf, for The Exchange on 16th, a 750,000-square-foot office building in San Francisco The New York investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Kilroy Realty Corp The...
Jacksonville Business Journal Becknell Properties has sold a 239,552-square-foot warehouse property in Jacksonville, Fla, for $1276 million, or about $5327/sf The buyer was listed as 10089 North Main St LLC The property, which was built in 1991 and...
Ascott Residence Trust has paid $95 million, or $180,952/bed, for the 525-bed Signature West Midtown student-housing property in Atlanta The Singapore REIT bought the complex from a venture of Investcorp and Preiss Co, which had developed it two...
West Freeman Properties has paid $26 million, or $213,114/unit, for the 122-unit Midtown Flats apartment property in Phoenix The Seattle company purchased the four-story complex from an investor group that was represented in the deal by Newmark...
REBusiness ICAP Development has bought Technology Park, a 222,965-square-foot industrial-flex building in Farmington Hills, Mich The Milwaukee developer purchased the property from Promanas, which was represented in the deal by Colliers...
A venture of Waterford Property Co and the California Statewide Communities Development Authority has paid $160 million, or $400,000/unit, for the 400-unit Jefferson Platinum Triangle apartment complex in Anaheim, Calif The property, completed in...