Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Eagle Rock Properties has paid $488 million, or $265,217/unit, for the 184-unit Bell Columbia apartment property in Columbia, Md The Plainview, NY, investment manager bought the complex from Bell Partners...
Walker & Dunlop has arranged $555 million of construction/permanent financing to fund the development of 393 residential units in the Quarry Trails mixed-use project in Columbus, Ohio The company’s Ohio capital markets group secured the...
Adams Investor Group has paid $75 million, or $76,766/unit, for the 977-unit East Ponce Village in the Atlanta suburb of Tucker, Ga The Glen Mills, Pa, investor bought the property, at 1310 Wood Bend Drive, from Medallion Corp of Toronto in a deal...
The Real Deal A venture of Related Cos and Oxford Properties Group has lined up $1075 million of financing from Wells Fargo Bank against 102 unsold condominium units at the 285-unit 15 Hudson Yards residential condo building in Manhattan The venture...
Boston Business Journal Calare Properties is planning to construct a 119,000-square-foot industrial building in the Boston suburb of Acton, Mass The property will sit on an 11-acre site at 50 Nagog Park, part of the 120-acre Nagog Park mixed-use...
Bank OZK has provided $105 million of construction financing for the I-10 Logistics Center, a proposed 18 million-square-foot distribution facility in Cherry Valley, Calif, in Riverside County and 25 miles east of San Bernardino, Calif The...
Gemdale USA has paid $79 million, or $35502/sf, for the Park Calabasas, a 222,524-square-foot office property in Calabasas, Calif The Pasadena, Calif, real estate developer purchased the property from a venture of Rising Realty Partners and Fortress...
Bisnow Meridian Group has acquired a 261,360-square-foot office building in Arlington, Va, for $583 million, or $22306/sf, at a recent foreclosure auction The 17-story property, at 1500 Wilson Blvd, is about 536 percent leased to tenants that...
Phoenix Business Journal BPM Real Estate Group has paid $110 million, or $30082/sf, for PetSmart Inc’s 365,672-square-foot office complex in Phoenix The Portland, Ore, developer purchased the property, as part of a 1031 exchange, from VEREIT...