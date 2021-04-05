Log In or Subscribe to read more
Walker & Dunlop has arranged $555 million of construction/permanent financing to fund the development of 393 residential units in the Quarry Trails mixed-use project in Columbus, Ohio The company’s Ohio capital markets group secured the...
The Real Deal A venture of Related Cos and Oxford Properties Group has lined up $1075 million of financing from Wells Fargo Bank against 102 unsold condominium units at the 285-unit 15 Hudson Yards residential condo building in Manhattan The venture...
Crain’s New York Business Davis Cos has paid $625 million for adjoining development sites at 155 West 29th St and 165 West 29th St in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood The Boston real estate investor bought the sites from Amush Enterprises Davis...
Bank OZK has provided $105 million of construction financing for the I-10 Logistics Center, a proposed 18 million-square-foot distribution facility in Cherry Valley, Calif, in Riverside County and 25 miles east of San Bernardino, Calif The...
South Florida Business Journal Trammell Crow Residential has broken ground on a 356-unit apartment project in Miami The seven-building property is being developed on the 113-acre site of a former Costco store at 8255 Park Blvd The four-story complex...
The Real Deal David Werner has agreed to pay $60 million, or $375/sf, for 160,000 square feet of office space at 125 West 125th St in Manhattan The New York real estate investor is buying the space from Brookfield Asset Management Newmark is...
Crain’s New York Business Workville has signed a lease to fully occupy the 60,000-square-foot office building at 315 West 35th St in Manhattan The coworking company will sublease the space to tenants that likely will take between 1,100 sf and...
Dallas Business Journal Little Raymond’s Print Shop has extended its lease for 230,400 square feet of industrial space at 850 North Lake Drive in Coppell, Texas, about 22 miles northwest of Dallas Newmark brokered the lease for the tenant,...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of J Street Cos has proposed developing a pair of apartment buildings standing four stories in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The project, which is being called Mill Old Town, will have more than 200 units...