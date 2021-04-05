Log In or Subscribe to read more
Domestic, private-label issuance totaled $154 billion during the first quarter, down nearly 30 percent from the $2155 billion issued during the same period a year ago Barclays Capital was the quarter's most-active bookrunner, with $23 billion of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS delinquency picture continued to improve in March, with the volume of loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments declining by more than $11 billion to $3566 billion, according to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mortgage lender 3650 REIT has broadened its playbook The Miami company was formed in 2018 to provide debt capital to property owners It originates long-term, fixed-rate loans that it funds through the CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Property Partners is giving up on its Glenbrook Square shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Ind, against which it owes $1528 million The New York company, which had assumed the 12 million-square-foot...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The size of the commercial mortgage universe grew last year by $212 billion, or 58 percent, to $388 trillion, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The fourth quarter, meanwhile, saw a $582 billion,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The number of CMBS conduit deals being impacted by interest shortfalls has more than doubled since before the coronavirus pandemic According to a tally by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, 246, or 90 percent, of...
The CMBS market appears to be continuing to stabilize following the coronavirus-induced trough as the volume of loans in special servicing declined by another 1 percent last month, to $5196 billion, according to Trepp LLC February marks the fifth...
The volume of delinquent CMBS loans declined by a whopping $43 billion last month, to $3676 billion, according to Trepp LLC That brings the volume of loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments to its lowest level in 10 months But $124...
Seven shopping malls owned by Simon Property Group have seen their appraised values sharply reduced in recent months, most to levels less than what is owed against them The properties are encumbered by a total of $6682 million of CMBS debt Simon has...