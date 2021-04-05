Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Eagle Rock Properties has paid $488 million, or $265,217/unit, for the 184-unit Bell Columbia apartment property in Columbia, Md The Plainview, NY, investment manager bought the complex from Bell Partners...
Walker & Dunlop has arranged $555 million of construction/permanent financing to fund the development of 393 residential units in the Quarry Trails mixed-use project in Columbus, Ohio The company’s Ohio capital markets group secured the...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $48 million of financing against five industrial buildings with 400,000 square feet within the Beaumeade Corporate Park in the Washington, DC suburb of Ashburn, Va The five properties, at 44590,...
Boston Business Journal Calare Properties is planning to construct a 119,000-square-foot industrial building in the Boston suburb of Acton, Mass The property will sit on an 11-acre site at 50 Nagog Park, part of the 120-acre Nagog Park mixed-use...
Crain’s New York Business Davis Cos has paid $625 million for adjoining development sites at 155 West 29th St and 165 West 29th St in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood The Boston real estate investor bought the sites from Amush Enterprises Davis...
Bank OZK has provided $105 million of construction financing for the I-10 Logistics Center, a proposed 18 million-square-foot distribution facility in Cherry Valley, Calif, in Riverside County and 25 miles east of San Bernardino, Calif The...
The Real Deal David Werner has agreed to pay $60 million, or $375/sf, for 160,000 square feet of office space at 125 West 125th St in Manhattan The New York real estate investor is buying the space from Brookfield Asset Management Newmark is...
Crain’s New York Business Workville has signed a lease to fully occupy the 60,000-square-foot office building at 315 West 35th St in Manhattan The coworking company will sublease the space to tenants that likely will take between 1,100 sf and...
TPG Real Estate Finance Trust, which last month said it had built a lending pipeline of nearly $35 billion of potential opportunities, announced it had closed or executed term sheets for six loans totaling $3353 million during the first quarter...