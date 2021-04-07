Log In or Subscribe to read more
Wharton Equity Partners has hired Ronald Uretta as chief operating officer Uretta, who reports to Peter C Lewis, the New York investment manager’s co-founder and chairman, joins from law firm Cassin & Cassin, where he was chief operating...
Angel Oak Commercial Lending, an Atlanta specialty finance company, is shooting to substantially bolster its lending volume this year, after sitting on the sidelines for most of 2020 To achieve its lending objective, it's added two seasoned...
Red Oak Financial has opened an office in Irvine, Calif, and hired three as part of its effort to expand nationwide The Grand Rapids, Mich, alternative lender, which specializes in writing loans of $1 million to $15 million against a broad range of...
Steve Leathers, a former managing director in JLL's health-care capital markets group, has launched a real estate investment management firm that is targeting medical-office buildings throughout the United States His company is aiming to make $100...
Parkview Financial has opened an office in Atlanta, its first in the eastern United States It’s named John Buchhalter, who joined the company last year as construction loan manager, to head the new office A physicist and materials engineer by...
Beacon Capital Partners has named Steve Purpura president of its life-sciences platform, through which the Boston investment manager develops and manages properties that cater to businesses in the life-sciences sector Purpura joined from CBRE, where...
Starwood Capital Group has hired Khalif Edwards as a managing director in its global capital raising and investor-relations group Edwards joined the Miami investment manager from Cityview, a Los Angeles investment manager where he was a managing...
Tom Shafer has joined Capital Real Estate Group, an Atlanta commercial real estate brokerage and consulting company, where he will build its investment-sales and capital markets group Shafer previously was a vice chairman of CBRE’s Atlanta...
Michael Boyd, a 32-year veteran of Hunton Andrews Kurth, where he most recently was partner, has joined USAA Real Estate as general counsel Boyd had represented USAA Real Estate while at Hunton Andrews, where he had headed the firm’s real...