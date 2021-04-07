Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Northbridge Capital has sold the Kendall Pointe retail property in Miami for $2235 million, or about $29007/sf An affiliate of A+ Storage of Miami bought the 77,051-square-foot property at 16500-16515 SW 88th St CBRE...
Houston Business Journal Ground is slated to break this fall on the 60-acre Magnolia Village mixed-use project in Magnolia, Texas, about 44 miles northwest of Houston Gulf Coast Commercial Group Inc is developing the project at FM 1488 and Spur 149...
Rentvcom Parkview Financial has provided $215 million of construction financing for the development of a 68-unit apartment property at 4065 Oakwood Ave in Los Angeles The developer, Oakwood CA LLC of Los Angeles, expects the five-story project to be...
Kansas City Business Journal Clarity Development Co has proposed building a 181-unit apartment property at 1734 East 63rd St in Kansas City, Mo The Omaha, Neb, developer would demolish the 100,254-square-foot office building that sits on the...
Real Estate NJ Kokes Properties has secured $193 million of construction financing against the 190-unit Mill at Riverside apartment project in Riverside, NJ, about 15 miles northeast of Philadelphia Provident Bank provided the loan, which will...
Charlotte Business Journal Mlily USA has agreed to fully lease a 277,290-square-foot industrial building in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Rock Hill, SC The China-based mattress manufacturer, which is owned by Healthcare Co Ltd, is taking its space at...
Charlotte Business Journal MDH Partners has started construction on the first two buildings of its NorthCross Commerce Center in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The industrial buildings will total 444,000 square feet JLL is...
South Florida Business Journal CubeSmart has bought a 93,182-square-foot warehouse at 1500 North Park Drive in Weston, Fla, for $1152 million, or about $12363/sf The Malvern, Pa, self-storage company bought the industrial property from a company...
REBusiness A venture of Sares Regis Group and Hunter Properties has been approved to build a pair of office buildings totaling 500,000 square feet in Sunnyvale, Calif, about 12 miles from San Jose, Calif Each building will have 250,000 sf of office...