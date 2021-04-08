Log In or Subscribe to read more
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing declined yet again last month, to $5111 billion, according to Trepp LLC That's down 164 percent from the $5196 billion of loans that were in special servicing in February Hotel and retail loans continue...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, which owns 13 luxury hotels in six states, said revenue per available room last month amounted to $204, for an increase of 90 percent over last year However, that remained...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report REITs that own retail properties, which on average had collected only 682 percent of their rents in last year’s second quarter as coronavirus-driven lockdowns were at their peak, increased their...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS delinquency picture continued to improve in March, with the volume of loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments declining by more than $11 billion to $3566 billion, according to...
Commercial real estate professionals are concerned about the potential elimination of "like-kind" exchanges under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Service code, which investors use to shelter gains from property sales Up to an estimated 20...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices increased in February amid continued anemic sales volumes, as gauged by Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price Index The national all-property index was up 091...
The US hotel sector appears to be rapidly regaining its footing as the national occupancy rate jumped to 589 percent during the week that ended March 20, according to STR That’s up sharply from the 521 percent occupancy rate during the...
MetLife Investment Management completed $107 billion of investments in commercial real estate debt and equity last year, increasing its portfolio to $1067 billion That total is comprised of $74 billion of mortgages and $327 billion of equity Last...
Multifamily property owners could be facing increases of 50 percent or more on their property insurance premiums resulting from a rise in natural disasters and what's referred to as a market hardening, where low interest rates make it difficult for...