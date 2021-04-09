Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Grubb Properties is planning to develop an apartment project with office and retail space in the Atlanta suburb of Smyrna, Ga The developer two years ago bought a multi-level office building with 100,000 square feet at...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of HM Partners and Beacon Partners is planning to build a two-phase industrial project in Garner, NC, about six miles south of Raleigh, NC The project is being built on 48 acres at the corner of Jones Sausage and...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Astor Cos has lined up $324 million of financing for the development of a 199-unit apartment complex in Miami Ocean Bank provided the loan, which matures March 29, 2023 The 12-story property, which has...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Cedar Grove Capital has paid $125 million, or about $113,636/unit, for the Mallard Green Apartments, a 110-unit property in Charlotte, NC The New York investor bought the complex from Mallard Green LLC The...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Blackstone Group has bought the 300-unit Cortona South apartment and townhome property in Tampa, Fla, for $765 million, or $255,000/sf A partnership of List Developers and Gries Investment Funds was the seller The...
Louisville Business First Miller-Valentine Group has broken ground on the 395-unit Jeff on 10th apartment building in Jeffersonville, Ind, about three miles from Louisville, Ky The Cincinnati developer is building the property as part of the 60-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Dezer Development is teaming up with Bentley Motors to develop the tallest building in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla The development, which is being called Bentley Residences, would stand 60 stories and is being planned for a...
Austin Business Journal Construction is starting this month on the Ronald Reagan Crossing mixed-use complex in Leander, Texas, about 27 miles north of Austin, Texas Plans for the project call for 100,000 square feet of office and retail space, but a...
Houston Business Journal Martin Fein Interests Ltd has sold the Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village, a 268-unit apartment property in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas The Houston company sold the property, at 1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive, to an...