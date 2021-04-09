Log In or Subscribe to read more
The New York State Legislature this week agreed on a $212 billion state budget that does not include a recording tax for mezzanine loans and preferred-equity investments for commercial real estate properties The New York State Assembly and Senate,...
San Antonio Business Journal MDH Partners has lined up $486 million of financing for its purchase of an industrial portfolio with more than 500,000 square feet in the Dallas and San Antonio areas JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan, which has a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 425 million square feet of office leases were signed in Manhattan in the first quarter, a 481 percent decline from the 819 million sf of leases inked at the same time last year, according to CBRE...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Astor Cos has lined up $324 million of financing for the development of a 199-unit apartment complex in Miami Ocean Bank provided the loan, which matures March 29, 2023 The 12-story property, which has...
Opportunities to invest in distressed properties or loans, which generally have been elusive during the coronavirus pandemic, might finally be materializing Sales of distressed assets haven't materialized in part because of government rules that...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national hotel occupancy rate was flat at 579 percent for the week ending April 3, according to STR It marks the fourth straight week in which occupancy has topped 50 percent, but is 1 percentage point...
Annaly Capital Management Inc has provided $7155 million of financing to fund the expansion of a pair of data centers with a total of 196,000 square feet in the Chicago suburb of Wood Dale, Ill The properties, which sit across the street from each...
Rentvcom Parkview Financial has provided $215 million of construction financing for the development of a 68-unit apartment property at 4065 Oakwood Ave in Los Angeles The developer, Oakwood CA LLC of Los Angeles, expects the five-story project to be...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $41 million of financing to facilitate Dalfen Industrial’s purchase of three properties with a total of 438,000 square feet in the Las Vegas and Chicago areas The buyer is an affiliate of Dalfen America Corp of...