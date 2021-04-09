Log In or Subscribe to read more
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development funded $2612 billion of multifamily loans last year - a whopping 672 percent increase from the $1562 billion volume it recorded in 2019 The 1,499 loans it funded had a weighted average coupon of...
Dallas Business Journal Thirty-One Gifts is fully leasing a 651,518-square-foot warehouse at 951 Garden Ridge Parkway in the Dallas suburb of Flower Mound, Texas The industrial property will serve as a distribution center for the company, which is...
Crain’s New York Business WeWork has vacated the 48,000 square foot of office space it had been leasing at 349 Fifth Ave in Manhattan Zar Property owns the eight-story building, which is between Fifth and Madison avenues, across from the...
Dallas Morning News Gulf Relay has agreed to lease more than 350,000 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto, Texas The Clinton, Miss, third-party logistics provider is taking its space at the Crossroads Trade Center 1 at 1221...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national hotel occupancy rate was flat at 579 percent for the week ending April 3, according to STR It marks the fourth straight week in which occupancy has topped 50 percent, but is 1 percentage point...
Dallas Business Journal Yokohama Tire Corp has agreed to fully lease a recently-built industrial property in Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of Dallas The Japanese tire manufacturer signed a long-term lease for Intermodal III, a...
Bisnow TCR2 Therapeutics Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy the 85,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 9950 Medical Center Drive in Rockville, Md The Cambridge, Mass, pharmaceuticals company will use the facility to manufacture cell...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing declined yet again last month, to $5111 billion, according to Trepp LLC That's down 164 percent from the $5196 billion of loans that were in special servicing in February Hotel and retail loans continue...
Charlotte Business Journal Mlily USA has agreed to fully lease a 277,290-square-foot industrial building in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Rock Hill, SC The China-based mattress manufacturer, which is owned by Healthcare Co Ltd, is taking its space at...