Atlanta Business Chronicle Windsor Stevens Holdings is planning to build a 128-unit residential project in Atlanta The property is slated for a one-acre development site on Lindsay Avenue, just off Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and near the Bankhead...
South Florida Business Journal The development arm of the Urban League of Greater Miami has proposed building a 12-story apartment project in the city’s Wynwood Arts District The project is being planned for a vacant development site at 2901...
South Florida Business Journal Landmark Cos has paid $402 million, or about $211,579/unit, for the Coral Falls Apartments, a 190-unit complex in Coral Springs, Fla The Keasbey, NJ, company purchased the complex, which sits on 126 acres at 2801 NW...
Boston Business Journal A venture of PSP Investments and WS Development Inc has been approved to construct a 707,000-square-foot office building in Boston’s Seaport District Amazoncom Inc earlier this year signed a lease to occupy 630,000 sf...
Real Estate NJ Crow Holdings is planning to build a 12 million-square-foot industrial park in Carteret, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Manhattan The Dallas company has proposed developing the three-building property on a 126-acre site that it...
Dallas Business Journal Dalfen Industrial is breaking ground next month on the two-building Mesquite Airport Logistics Center in Mesquite, Texas The Dallas developer is building the 1 million-square-foot property on about 40 acres along East Scyene...
Dallas Business Journal Stonemont Financial Group is planning to build a pair of warehouse properties on a speculative basis in Fort Worth, Texas The industrial buildings, which will total 500,000 square feet, are being planned for a 292-acre site...
Triangle Business Journal TA Realty has paid $120 million, or about $276,498/unit, for Allister at North Hills, a 434-unit apartment property in Raleigh, NC The Boston company purchased the property, on 142 acres at 430 Allister Drive, from an...
South Florida Business Journal Merrimac Ventures has proposed developing a pair of residential buildings with a total of 716 units in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The city’s Development Review Committee is considering the proposal tomorrow The...