Log In or Subscribe to read more
A total of $605 billion of net-leased properties changed hands last year, down from $80 billion in 2019, according to CBRE But that lower volume amounted to 148 percent of the $4054 billion of total property sales completed last year – a...
Mission Peak Capital, a real estate investment and advisory shop that was founded during the depths of the Global Financial Crisis, has acquired a stake in the US operation of Mount Street Group, with plans to substantially increase its mortgage...
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development funded $2612 billion of multifamily loans last year - a whopping 672 percent increase from the $1562 billion volume it recorded in 2019 The 1,499 loans it funded had a weighted average coupon of...
The New York State Legislature this week agreed on a $212 billion state budget that does not include a recording tax for mezzanine loans and preferred-equity investments for commercial real estate properties The New York State Assembly and Senate,...
Dallas Business Journal Thirty-One Gifts is fully leasing a 651,518-square-foot warehouse at 951 Garden Ridge Parkway in the Dallas suburb of Flower Mound, Texas The industrial property will serve as a distribution center for the company, which is...
San Antonio Business Journal MDH Partners has lined up $486 million of financing for its purchase of an industrial portfolio with more than 500,000 square feet in the Dallas and San Antonio areas JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan, which has a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 425 million square feet of office leases were signed in Manhattan in the first quarter, a 481 percent decline from the 819 million sf of leases inked at the same time last year, according to CBRE...
Crain’s New York Business WeWork has vacated the 48,000 square foot of office space it had been leasing at 349 Fifth Ave in Manhattan Zar Property owns the eight-story building, which is between Fifth and Madison avenues, across from the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Astor Cos has lined up $324 million of financing for the development of a 199-unit apartment complex in Miami Ocean Bank provided the loan, which matures March 29, 2023 The 12-story property, which has...